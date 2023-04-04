 
Tuesday Apr 04 2023
Amazon thriller 'Killer Heat' casts Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Shailene Woodley and Richard Madden are set to lead Amazon Studios’ Killer Heat, from director Philippe Lacôte.

The film tells the story of twin brothers who are caught in a violent love triangle on a remote Greek island. A damaged detective, known as “The Jealousy Man,” played by Gordon-Levitt is called in to investigate.

The film is based on Jo Nesbø’s short story The Jealousy Man, off a script written by Roberto Bentivegna (House of Gucci), with revisions by Oscar- and BAFTA-nominated screenwriter Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies; Treason).

Makeready’s Brad Weston is producing the film, with Nesbø (bestselling Harry Hole book series), Niclas Salomonsson, Gordon-Levitt, Tom Karnowski and Makeready’s Collin Creighton executive producing.

Filming for the project begins in May in Crete, with Faliro House serving as the local production house.

Inception star Gordon-Levitt recently appeared in Rian Johnson’s Poker Face whereas the Big Little Lies star Woodley will be on our screens alongside will Seth Rogen in Dirty Money later this year.

Game of Thrones star Madden will soon be seen alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Prime Video’s series Citadel, set to release April 28.

