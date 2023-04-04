 
Blackpink to launch their own game and new OST

K-pop band Blackpink will be releasing a game of their own named Blackpink The Game. They will also be coming out with a brand new OST and music video for the game.

Their agency YG Entertainment made the announcement on April 4th: “Along with TakeOne Company, we will release BLACKPINK The Game in the second quarter of this year.”

Players will be able to enter a world where they can become the producers of Blackpink and it will also include various features such as a management and training simulation. A source from the agency further added:

“Through a new format, [fans] will be able to see various aspects of BLACKPINK that they were not able to see before. We hope that fans around the world can enjoy and have a special experience in the world of BLACKPINK The Game.”

