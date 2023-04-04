Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex

Victoria Beckham turned to her social media account and gave fans a rare look into her past as she visited her childhood home in Essex over the weekend.

The posh fashion designer, 48, took fans on a trip down memory lane and offered them a glimpse inside her childhood bedroom.

Showing off the room on her Instagram Story, Victoria recorded the double bed with white sheets, with a rather unsettling doll sitting on the top in the room which has been redecorated by her parents and turned into a guest room.

“This was not my doll,” the former Spice Girls singer explained. “A very funny-looking doll on the bed.”

Victoria visited her Essex home along with her husband David Beckham and their children.

She also offered a peek at the wooden stairs in the corner, as well as a white wardrobe and matching set of drawers. “This is where I grew up,” she was heard saying in the video clip.

As per the latest reports, Victoria, along with David and their children have jetted to Miami for a family Easter holiday coming this week.