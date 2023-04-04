 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 04, 2023

Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex
Victoria Beckham gives fans rare look inside her childhood bedroom in Essex

Victoria Beckham turned to her social media account and gave fans a rare look into her past as she visited her childhood home in Essex over the weekend.

The posh fashion designer, 48, took fans on a trip down memory lane and offered them a glimpse inside her childhood bedroom.

Showing off the room on her Instagram Story, Victoria recorded the double bed with white sheets, with a rather unsettling doll sitting on the top in the room which has been redecorated by her parents and turned into a guest room.

“This was not my doll,” the former Spice Girls singer explained. “A very funny-looking doll on the bed.”

Victoria visited her Essex home along with her husband David Beckham and their children.

She also offered a peek at the wooden stairs in the corner, as well as a white wardrobe and matching set of drawers. “This is where I grew up,” she was heard saying in the video clip.

As per the latest reports, Victoria, along with David and their children have jetted to Miami for a family Easter holiday coming this week.

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink to launch their own game and new OST

Blackpink to launch their own game and new OST
'Drake shooting at Kanye West is bit lamed'

'Drake shooting at Kanye West is bit lamed'
Amazon thriller 'Killer Heat' casts Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Amazon thriller 'Killer Heat' casts Shailene Woodley, Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Minhyuk from K-pop group Mosta X enlists in the military

Minhyuk from K-pop group Mosta X enlists in the military
Georgina Rodriguez gushes over her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez gushes over her first encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo
Jennifer Aniston says she’d like to star in ‘The White Lotus’

Jennifer Aniston says she’d like to star in ‘The White Lotus’
Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' to debut on Apple TV+ in June

Tom Holland's 'The Crowded Room' to debut on Apple TV+ in June
Meghan Markle issued new warning by her sister Samantha

Meghan Markle issued new warning by her sister Samantha
Michelle Williams reflects on ‘unnerving’ Brokeback Mountain Oscar nomination

Michelle Williams reflects on ‘unnerving’ Brokeback Mountain Oscar nomination
Succession star Zoë Winters reveals her inspiration behind terrible news anchor audition scene

Succession star Zoë Winters reveals her inspiration behind terrible news anchor audition scene
Austin Butler to star in Sony Pictures’ screen adaptation of ‘City on Fire’

Austin Butler to star in Sony Pictures’ screen adaptation of ‘City on Fire’

Kate Middleton sincere wish for Lilibet surfaces online, video goes viral video

Kate Middleton sincere wish for Lilibet surfaces online, video goes viral