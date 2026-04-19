Cole Sprouse reacts to brother Dylan confronting house intruder

Cole Sprouse responds to Dylan Sprouse's recent house break-in incident

Cole Sprouse addressed the recent burglary attempt at his brother Dylan Sprouse's house in a new, but quite an unexpected statement.

The 33-year-old actor and photographer took to Instagram on Saturday, April 18, and responded to the incident which involved Dylan, 33, tackling the intruder at his home in Hollywood Hills.

Cole had a humorous take on the situation, as he shared one of his own old photos holding up a gun, and wrote, "Dylan Sprouse when he hears any noise at his house."

In the following Story, the Riverdale alum shared a screenshot of a fan's comment, writing, "Cole would have told the burglar 'this isn't you."

The former Friends star's reaction sparked laughter from fans who is loved for his distinct sense of humour.

Apart from the rare glimpses of life on his main account, Cole runs a separate Instagram account, called Camera Duels where he posts pictures of fans trying to take pictures of him, and publicly shares them with lengthy humorous captions.

Despite the funny commentary on the situation, Dylan and his wife Barbara Palvin - who was present in the house at the time of the break-in, were reportedly left quite "shaken" after the incident.