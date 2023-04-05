 
Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Prince Harry reportedly reached out to King Charles during London visit

Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

King Charles didn’t ‘spare’ time for his son, Prince Harry, while he was visiting London last week.

Royal expert Alexander Larman expert told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023, that “apparently, [Harry] tried to see King Charles”, but the monarch “said he was too busy.”

The Duke of Sussex, 38, had returned home on March 27th, 2023, to appear in court amid his phone hacking lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL).

Interestingly enough, Harry stayed at Frogmore Cottage while in town for business — despite his father, 74, kicking him out of the royal property last month.

Two days later, Charles and Queen Camilla, 75, travelled to Germany for their first trip as Britain’s monarchs.

The expert isn’t sure whether the Duke plans on attending the Coronation but he said he would be “amazed” if the royal chose to skip the event.

“If he [doesn’t] go to the coronation, he’s essentially saying, ‘I am not gonna have any relationship with my family ever again,’” the journalist told the outlet at the time.

Harry’s relationship with his family hadn’t been best for the past few years, but things seems to have exacerbated in the past several months; after he released his explosive memoir, Spare.

After that, he went on a press tour to promote the book and the Netflix docuseries with his wife Meghan Markle, Harry & Meghan.

In the memoir, the younger son of Princess Diana, claimed that his father told him “there’s not enough money to go around” for himself and Meghan, 41, because Charles was “already having to pay” for William, 40, and his wife, Princess Kate. 

