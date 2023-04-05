 
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
King Charles dismisses all predictions of his abdication before coronation

Britain’s King Charles has apparently dismissed all rumours and predictions regarding his abdication and passing on throne to Prince William before his coronation.

Palace, on behalf of the monarch, rejected the speculations with the release of a new official photograph of King Charles and Camilla with details of the coronation invitation.

Alongside the photograph, Buckingham Palace shared the invitation for the Coronation, which will be issued in due course to over 2,000 guests who will form the congregation in Westminster Abbey.

The statement further says throughout the Coronation Service on 6th May, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will each be attended by four Pages of Honour.

The Pages will form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

Earlier, celebrity psychic Jasmine Rose Anderson had predicted that King Charles will abdicate before his coronation, with heir to throne Prince William taking his place.

Talking to Express UK, Jasmine said, “I feel anything from a few months - 18 months, but as time goes on the more I feel that he will abdicate before a coronation. This is a possibility.”

