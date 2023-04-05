 
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle risking ‘total brand collapse

Web Desk

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly standing at the cusp of having their brand identity ‘completely collapse’.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burell made these admissions.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, she started the chat off by warning, “Especially in this coronation year. He is not promoting the royal family. Instead, he is taking it apart.”

In light of this, Mr Burell also warned, “We are watching the dismantling of Harry and Meghan" right in this very moment.

Before concluding, Mr Burell also issued a word of warning to the Sussexes, regarding the future of their brand.

As part of the warning he claimed, “Their brand, I think, is going to collapse. I don’t think it’s going to survive.”

