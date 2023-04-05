 
time Wednesday Apr 05 2023
Pregnant Rumer Willis puts her bump on display in latest shoot

time Wednesday Apr 05, 2023

Rumer Willis is all set to become a mother and showed off her growing baby bump in a new shoot
Rumer Willis is all set to become a mother and showed off her growing baby bump in a new stunning shoot!

34-year-old Rumer, daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, is pregnant with her first child with partner Derek Richard Thomas, and sat down with People for an exclusive shoot and chat ahead of the arrival of her baby.

In stunning photos shared by People magazine, Rumer is seen posing away in an unbuttoned black suit with her bump proudly on display. In other photos, she is seen wrapped in a cashmere throw and also a cashmere maternity set, with just her bump peeking out.

The photos come just weeks after Rumer got together with her family, including dad Bruce Willis, mom Demi Moore, Bruce’s wife Emma Hemming Willis, and Rumer’s four sisters, Scout and Tallulah Willis, and Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray.

The blended bunch celebrated Rumer’s baby shower on March 12, and then marked Bruce’s 68th birthday on March 19 amid his devastating frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. 

