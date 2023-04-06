Genevieve Padalecki reflects on ‘very difficult’ time during her sister’s accident

Genevieve Padalecki reflected on the difficult circumstances she dealt with amid her second pregnancy.

Married to Supernatural alum, Jared Padalecki, the actress, 42, opened up on the family emergency she experienced when she was expecting her son Austin ‘Shep’ Shephed, now 8 during her appearance on Thursday’s episode of Bathroom Chronicles, via People Magazine.

The podcast is hosted by Kimberly Van Der Beek and Peggy Rometo and recorded in the bathroom of the Van Der Beek's ranch in Austin, Texas.

The Towwn founder, 42, explained that her sister, Sarah, experienced a “really traumatic brain injury” early in her pregnancy with Shep.

She shared that while her sister is “doing great and kicking us” now, at the time “she fell four stories off a building” when she was pregnant. “So, it was almost ten years ago in San Francisco, and it was a really scary time for our family because we were told by the doctors to basically pull the plug.”

Genevieve learned the difficult news while abroad with her husband Jared — with whom she also shares daughter Odette Elliott, 6, and son Thomas Colton, 11.

“We were actually in Rome at a Supernatural convention, and he was doing a fan convention in Rome, and we found the news out, and so immediately had to get on a plane, and I had a toddler and I was pregnant, and I had to quickly go into ‘putting your oxygen mask on first and make making sure okay I’m okay, my son’s okay, my husband’s okay,’” she recalled. “So, I had to make sure those things were okay before I could be there for my mom and my sister.”

She added that she “learned a bit” from Jared because he insisted that he “need to go back” to “see [his] family” and to “regroup,” because they had been “working non-stop.”

“So, I actually ended up learning a lot from him, that it’s okay to take a time out and that’s not a selfish thing, that's actually an act of love and that really helped,” she told the hosts.

The Walker actress explained that she leaned into intuition and prayer during that time, but that it was “very, very difficult” nonetheless.

“I was very newly pregnant, the first trimester where it wasn’t public and I hadn’t really even told other people outside my family, so I think everyone was concerned for me that I might lose my baby,” she recalled.

When it came to handling everything, she experienced during that time, “I think I just had to stay as calm as possible and be as rooted and grounded in whatever capacity I could.”

“And it’s hard to not get wrapped up in that emotion as well and take that on, so I had to be really careful with boundaries,” she noted.