Thursday Apr 06 2023
Adele joins James Corden for last Carpool Karaoke sketch in ‘The Late Late Show’

Thursday Apr 06, 2023

Adele has been revealed as the final Carpool Karaoke guest for The Late Late Show as the Grammy-winning singer was spotted filming the sketch with James Corden in Los Angeles this week.

Corden, 44, who announced his departure from the CBS series last year, and the Easy On Me singer, 34, were seen driving a black Range Rover SUV on Tuesday, with a full camera set up inside.

A production crew was also spotted nearby as they filmed inside the vehicle, pictures obtained via DailyMai.com.

Adele was seen rocking a beige Louis Vuitton trench coat and yellow pants as she met Corden and the rest of the production staff.

The pictures came amid reports that the Hello singer has been working on the new album for a year, with sources saying it has the ‘most uplifting and positive songs’ she has ever written, The Sun reported.

Adele is in talks about dropping the surprise album this year, the outlet claimed.

Moreover, there are just 12 episodes left of The Late Late Show with Corden. The last episode of the show will air on April 27.

