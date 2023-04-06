 
time Thursday Apr 06 2023
HBO series ‘Girls’ praised by actor Donald Glover

He admitted that he was quite grateful for some of the projects he couldn't get

American star Donald Glover complimented the HBO series Girls in an interview with GQ Magazine. He spoke about the opportunities that he missed out on prior to starring in the hit series Atlanta.

He revealed that he had auditioned to be on SNL in 2007 and 2009 but got turned down both times. “I dodged so many bullets. Me being on SNL would’ve killed me. I got friends who made it on SNL and, at the time, I was like, damn. But if I got on SNL, my career wouldn’t have happened.”

He admitted that he was quite grateful for some of the projects he couldn't get, citing Parks and Rec: “Thank God I didn’t get some of those pilots. I wanted so desperately to be on Parks and Rec because it was the cool, hipster show. I am the bullet dodger. I feel like Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction. That wasn’t a mistake, you know? God did that.”

When the interviewer joked that Lena Dunham’s Girls was one bullet he couldn't dodge, he complimented the series: “You think? People forget what that show did. Girls is a good show.”

