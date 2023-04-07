 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet to appear on balcony at coronation?

King Charles III, who is set to be crowned alongside his wife Queen Camilla on May 6, would give Prince William and Kate Middleton's children a big role at the landmark ceremony.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet, who received their royal titles last month, have reportedly not been invited by their grandfather to the coronation, while their aunt Kate Middleton wants them to attend the historic event.

The Princess of Wales, according to an insider, "has sweet feelings for Meghan and Harry's kids and she wants them to attend the Coronation despite of her serious feud with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their persistent attacks on William and other senior members of the royal family."

"Princesses Charlotte's mother expressed her sweet feelings about Lilibet and Archie in the past. She wants the kids to join their royal cousins at the ceremony," according to the source.

There are speculations that Archie and Lilibet could appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony if they attend the coronation.

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to join their parents in a carriage behind Charles and Camilla who will travel in the Golden State Coach from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

King Charles also has good feelings for Harry and Meghan's kids, but Archie and Lilibet's attention-seeking parents are the main hurdles, according to the insider.

