Nina Dobrev shares candid update after cosying up to new man at Sundance

Nina Dobrev sparked rumours of new love after breaking up with Shaun White

Nina Dobrev shared a playful yet relatable video on social media after sparking rumours of a budding romance at Sundance Film Festival.

The 37-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday, February 5, and shared a lighthearted reel about “the feminine urge to transform into Adam Sandler the second you get home,” showing herself transitioning from a glamourous night-out look to a casual outfit featuring an oversized t-shirt, and a bun in her hair.

The Vampire Diaries star received an outpour of comments from fans who could relate to the habit, with one writing, “Best feeling in the world,” and another saying, “the whacking the heels off is so bloody relatable.”

The social media update comes after Dobrev was speculated to be flirting with a mystery man at the film festival last month.

While the man was not identified, the couple seemed to be engrossed in a conversation and made headlines after the event.

The Originals actress is currently single after she ended her five-year-long relationship with her boyfriend, Shaun White, breaking off their engagement in less than a year.

As Dobrev appears to be moving on with her new man, White has busied himself in Olympics again. He is not participating as a competitor this year, and has joined the events in Milan-Cortina, Italy as the expert commentator.