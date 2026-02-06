Savannah Guthrie seeks answers as FBI announced huge reward in case

Savannah Guthrie’s mother Nancy gone missing from her Arizona home on February 5, and the FBI is now offering $50,000 reward to help bring her back safely.

Nancy, who is 84, vanished last week and authorities are hoping that the reward will encourage anyone with information to come forward.

The FBI Phoenix Field Office is working closely with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department to find her.

At a press conference on Thursday 05.02.26, FBI Special Agent Heith Janke announced the reward.

He said: "The FBI is now working this case jointly with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and we’re going to start today by announcing a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance."

Officials, however, are also investigating ransom notes linked to the case.

For the unversed, one person has already been arrested for allegedly sending a fake note and Janke warned anyone else trying to exploit the situation would be held responsible.

Sheriff Chris Nanos said that they believe Nancy is still alive and are working around the clock to bring her home.

Recently, Savannah and her siblings shared an emotional video asking anyone with information to reach out and prove she is safe.