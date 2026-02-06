Taylor Swift unveils surprising co-star for 'Opalite' music video

February 06, 2026
Taylor Swift has once again left fans spiraling after revealing the first look into her Opalite music video.
The 36-year-old pop superstar might have announced the project only two days before its release, but it seems that the Mastermind hitmaker has been working on it in secret for a long time.
The 14-time-Grammy winner lit up the streets of Mexico only hours before the music video was set to be released, and fans noticed that alongside herself it stars a familiar face.
Next to the glittering image of the song’s title on the billboards, there was a picture of Swift with Domnhall Gleeson posing together.
The detail appeared striking to Swifties as the Harry Potter star expressed his desire to star in a “Taylor Swift music video” on live television when he was a guest on Graham Norton Show with Swift.
The Fate of Ophelia songstress had appeared on the show for the promotion of her then-newly released album, The Life of a Showgirl, and his video telling the singer that he wants to appear in her music video has now resurfaced on social media.
The much-anticipated music video will be released on February 6, on Spotify Premium and Apple Music, while it will be available to stream on YouTube on Sunday, February 8.