Taylor Swift unveils surprising co-star for 'Opalite' music video

Taylor Swift leaves fans stunned with first look into 'Opalite' music video hours before release

Taylor Swift has once again left fans spiraling after revealing the first look into her Opalite music video.

The 36-year-old pop superstar might have announced the project only two days before its release, but it seems that the Mastermind hitmaker has been working on it in secret for a long time.

The 14-time-Grammy winner lit up the streets of Mexico only hours before the music video was set to be released, and fans noticed that alongside herself it stars a familiar face.

Next to the glittering image of the song’s title on the billboards, there was a picture of Swift with Domnhall Gleeson posing together.

The detail appeared striking to Swifties as the Harry Potter star expressed his desire to star in a “Taylor Swift music video” on live television when he was a guest on Graham Norton Show with Swift.

The Fate of Ophelia songstress had appeared on the show for the promotion of her then-newly released album, The Life of a Showgirl, and his video telling the singer that he wants to appear in her music video has now resurfaced on social media.

The much-anticipated music video will be released on February 6, on Spotify Premium and Apple Music, while it will be available to stream on YouTube on Sunday, February 8.