 
Geo News

Taylor Swift unveils surprising co-star for 'Opalite' music video

Taylor Swift leaves fans stunned with first look into 'Opalite' music video hours before release

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 06, 2026

Taylor Swift leaves fans stunned with first look into Opalite music video hours before release
Taylor Swift leaves fans stunned with first look into 'Opalite' music video hours before release

Taylor Swift has once again left fans spiraling after revealing the first look into her Opalite music video.

The 36-year-old pop superstar might have announced the project only two days before its release, but it seems that the Mastermind hitmaker has been working on it in secret for a long time.

The 14-time-Grammy winner lit up the streets of Mexico only hours before the music video was set to be released, and fans noticed that alongside herself it stars a familiar face.

Next to the glittering image of the song’s title on the billboards, there was a picture of Swift with Domnhall Gleeson posing together.

The detail appeared striking to Swifties as the Harry Potter star expressed his desire to star in a “Taylor Swift music video” on live television when he was a guest on Graham Norton Show with Swift.

The Fate of Ophelia songstress had appeared on the show for the promotion of her then-newly released album, The Life of a Showgirl, and his video telling the singer that he wants to appear in her music video has now resurfaced on social media.

The much-anticipated music video will be released on February 6, on Spotify Premium and Apple Music, while it will be available to stream on YouTube on Sunday, February 8.

Zayn Malik's fifth album title 'KONNAKOL' explained
Zayn Malik's fifth album title 'KONNAKOL' explained
Travis Kelce teases Taylor Swift wedding plans ahead of their big day
Travis Kelce teases Taylor Swift wedding plans ahead of their big day
Sharna Burgess details planning baby with Brian Austin Green after 40
Sharna Burgess details planning baby with Brian Austin Green after 40
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse bundle up as they look toward a new chapter
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse bundle up as they look toward a new chapter
Savannah Guthrie mother disappearance takes MAJOR turn
Savannah Guthrie mother disappearance takes MAJOR turn
'Will & Grace' star Charles C. Stevenson dies at 95
'Will & Grace' star Charles C. Stevenson dies at 95
Adam Sandler intervenes as Kevin James panics during ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop'
Adam Sandler intervenes as Kevin James panics during ‘Paul Blart: Mall Cop'
Jesy Nelson promises to reveal untold story behind Little Mix exit
Jesy Nelson promises to reveal untold story behind Little Mix exit