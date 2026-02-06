 
Geo News

BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with David Bernad for Netflix rom-com

BLACKPINK’s Lisa played a role in The While Lotus season 3 as Mook

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 06, 2026

BLACKPINKs Lisa teams up with David Bernad for Netflix rom-com
BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with David Bernad for Netflix rom-com

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is all set to team up with The White Lotus executive producer David Bernad for a new romantic comedy on Netflix.

This upcoming most-awaited show marked the singer and producer’s first project together ever since her acting debut on the HBO hit series.

Lisa, who is a rapper, dancer and actor will work alongside Bernad on the film, which written by Katie Silberman, writer behind Netflix hits Set It Up and Booksmart.

While the official plot details are still under wraps, sources shared that they got an idea of putting them together during Lisa’s time on The White Lotus, which wad inspired by their shared love for the 1999 rom-com Notting Hill.

Bernad will produce the film through his Middle Child Productions company, with Silberman also producing and Lisa and Alice Kang joining as executive producers.

However, the collaboration came after when Lisa decided to continue her acting career, following her role as Mook in The White Lotus Season 3 and her upcoming major film role in TYGO, part of Netflix’s Extraction universe.

She rose to global fame as a member of BLACKPINK, one of the best-selling girl groups ever.

Lisa started her solo career back in 2021 with the single LALISA and her album Alter Ego reached number seven on Billboard 200, topping the Billboard Top Album Sales chart.

For the unversed, she also made her Coachella debut last year.

Travis Kelce shows off music skills learned from Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce shows off music skills learned from Taylor Swift
Bad Bunny opens up after Grammy win ahead of Super Bowl Halftime show
Bad Bunny opens up after Grammy win ahead of Super Bowl Halftime show
Nina Dobrev shares candid update after cosying up to new man at Sundance
Nina Dobrev shares candid update after cosying up to new man at Sundance
Halle Berry, Van Hunt are engaged after nearly six years together
Halle Berry, Van Hunt are engaged after nearly six years together
Savannah Guthrie seeks answers as FBI announced huge reward in case
Savannah Guthrie seeks answers as FBI announced huge reward in case
Taylor Swift unveils surprising co-star for 'Opalite' music video
Taylor Swift unveils surprising co-star for 'Opalite' music video
Zayn Malik's fifth album title 'KONNAKOL' explained
Zayn Malik's fifth album title 'KONNAKOL' explained
Travis Kelce teases Taylor Swift wedding plans ahead of their big day
Travis Kelce teases Taylor Swift wedding plans ahead of their big day