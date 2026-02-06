BLACKPINK's Lisa teams up with David Bernad for Netflix rom-com

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is all set to team up with The White Lotus executive producer David Bernad for a new romantic comedy on Netflix.

This upcoming most-awaited show marked the singer and producer’s first project together ever since her acting debut on the HBO hit series.

Lisa, who is a rapper, dancer and actor will work alongside Bernad on the film, which written by Katie Silberman, writer behind Netflix hits Set It Up and Booksmart.

While the official plot details are still under wraps, sources shared that they got an idea of putting them together during Lisa’s time on The White Lotus, which wad inspired by their shared love for the 1999 rom-com Notting Hill.

Bernad will produce the film through his Middle Child Productions company, with Silberman also producing and Lisa and Alice Kang joining as executive producers.

However, the collaboration came after when Lisa decided to continue her acting career, following her role as Mook in The White Lotus Season 3 and her upcoming major film role in TYGO, part of Netflix’s Extraction universe.

She rose to global fame as a member of BLACKPINK, one of the best-selling girl groups ever.

Lisa started her solo career back in 2021 with the single LALISA and her album Alter Ego reached number seven on Billboard 200, topping the Billboard Top Album Sales chart.

For the unversed, she also made her Coachella debut last year.