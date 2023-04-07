 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 07 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles' latest move can put an end to monarchy says royal expert

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 07, 2023

King Charles latest move can put an end to monarchy says royal expert

Reports that King Charles supports a study into the Royal Family’s links to the slave trade is worrying, said British journalist Richard Eden.

The royal commentator said, "If the royal family ks ashamed of its past it will go the same way as the Guardian newspaper, which apologized for its role in the salve trade and agreed to donate 10 million pounds to a programme of 'restorative justice."

He added, "That way the monarchy would soon be abolished as a historic relic of the past itself."

King Charles is also facing questions about the hidden wealth of his family in a series of articles which The Guardian calls "Cost of the crown".

It comes as the monarch is finalizes their preparations for his coronation next month.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles was always 'discouraged' of 'hard work': 'Don't do too much' video

King Charles was always 'discouraged' of 'hard work': 'Don't do too much'
Prince Harry says 'hugging' Granny Queen Elizabeth II was 'out of question' video

Prince Harry says 'hugging' Granny Queen Elizabeth II was 'out of question'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet to appear on balcony at coronation?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet to appear on balcony at coronation?
Prince Harry could derail King Charles III's bid for truce

Prince Harry could derail King Charles III's bid for truce
King Charles, Queen Camilla's new avatar appears on royal family's social media pages video

King Charles, Queen Camilla's new avatar appears on royal family's social media pages
King Charles supports investigation into Crown’s racist history: ‘Time has come’ video

King Charles supports investigation into Crown’s racist history: ‘Time has come’

King Charles faces protestors with ‘Not My King’ slogans: WATCH video

King Charles faces protestors with ‘Not My King’ slogans: WATCH
King Charles replaces Prince Harry on balcony with ‘invisible’ royal video

King Charles replaces Prince Harry on balcony with ‘invisible’ royal
Will King Charles latest move save monarchy?

Will King Charles latest move save monarchy?
Jinyoung from K-pop group GOT7 confirmed for military enlistment

Jinyoung from K-pop group GOT7 confirmed for military enlistment
Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class

Victoria Beckham joins husband David and daughter Harper for fun salsa class
The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy

The Boyz’s agency threatens legal action against invasion of privacy