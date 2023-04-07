 
Brad Pitt kind gesture towards 105-year-old man wins hearts: 'Man with a great heart'

Brad Pitt let an elderly widower live on his former Los Angeles estate rent free till he breathed his last at age 105.

Speaking to People Magazine, Cassandra Peterson – from whom Pitt bought the 1.9-acre Los Feliz, Calif., property from back in 1994 – revealed that the actor allowed the man to live in his house till his death.

"He was very, very kind to the husband,” the Elvira actor said of the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

“His wife passed away and the husband, John, lived there," Peterson added. "I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died."

She revealed that the deal between Pitt and the man happened after he started buying neighbouring properties whenever they hit the market while living at her former house with Angelina Jolie and their kids.

"I think there were like 22 houses that were contiguous to the edge of the property. And every time they came up he bought one," she said.

One of the properties belonged to the elderly man in his early nineties, and Pitt showed kindness towards him by letting him live there till he passed away.

However, Peterson joked that Pitt did not realize then that the elderly man would go on to live this longer. "It was kind of funny because John lived to be 105,” she said.

John "just kept living forever," she quipped, adding, "I imagine Brad was thinking well, you know, he can live there till he dies, which might be any minute now."

Peterson, who ended up becoming the Babylon star neighbour after buying a house next to his property post selling him her estate, described Pitt as “always kind and sweet.”

The gesture won Pitt’s fans’ hearts as one took to twitter to write, “a man with a great heart,” while another added, “Wonder if he got the idea after working with Bruce Dern on Once Upon A Time in Hollywood? Either way, cool gesture from a cool guy.”

