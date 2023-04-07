Meghan Markle latest award may 'fuel further negativity' around her: PR expert

Meghan Markle's 2023 Woman Of Vision award, which she will receive in New York next month, may alter her public image or it could “cause a greater rife” with the public.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, PR expert Jordan James said that the accolade could help the Duchess of Sussex “solidify” her status after her and her husband Prince Harry’s reputation got strained due to their public rants about the Royal family.

"It is sure to be a huge boost for her public image - which is in dire need of help,” the expert claimed. “This award, which recognises women who have made a significant positive impact in their respective fields, will no doubt be seen by Markle as a major endorsement of her work and influence, and I imagine she hopes will go some way to improving her public image which has been marred by scandal after scandal as of late."

"This honour could help Meghan solidify her status as a role model for young women all over the world, while also helping to improve the optics of her and Prince Harry's relationship with the British monarchy who will likely relish some positive news coverage of the couple for once,” he added.

"Meghan’s fight for women’s equality and to empower women of colour is something that is often overlooked in favour of the more ‘juicy’ aspects of her royal drama, so I for one welcome the award for highlighting some of what she does and giving Meghan some more depth to her public image - as opposed to just being ‘that American Royal’."

However, James noted that the award may also spark a backlash and may result in further straining the Suits alum’s standing in the eyes of the public.

"While this award will allow Meghan to showcase her philanthropic efforts, this event will also ensure her more attention from the media - something which may fuel further negativity around the royal," James said.

The celebrity PR expert claimed that many royal critics would be waiting for her to use this chance to have "another dig" at the Royal Family. "I don’t think this highly publicised event will go down well - even if she keeps schtum about the Firm,” he noted.

He went on to add that despite being a great opportunity for her to mend her image, he does not think this award will go far to win the "hearts and minds" of her fiercest critics.

"In fact, I think this award may even cause a greater rift with some of the public, who won’t see her as deserving of the award and would rather her fade into obscurity than be given another opportunity in front of the press - no matter how deserving she is.”