Ezra Miller plays young Salvador Dalí in 'Dalíland' trailer

Ezra Miller and Ben Kingsley portray artist Salvador Dalí in the first trailer for the upcoming biopic, Dalíland.

The film, directed by Mary Harron, (American Psycho) released Thursday ahead of release in theaters and on-demand on June 9. Magnolia Pictures procured rights for the feature following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September.

Dalíland follows a gallery assistant, played by newcomer Christopher Briney, who is charged with helping Dalí (Kingsley) prepare for a prominent show in the 1970s amid the artist’s strained relationship with his wife, Gala (Barbara Sukowa). Miller plays a younger version of the Surrealist painter and appears in flashback scenes during the film..

“Death — it frightens me, and this is the basis of my inspiration,” Kingsley says during an emotional moment from the footage.

Rupert Graves, Andreja Pejić and Suki Waterhouse also appear in the movie that has a script from John C. Walsh. Producers are Daniel Brunt, Chris Curling, Edward R. Pressman, Sam Pressman and David O. Sacks.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, is the star of Warner Bros.’ much-anticipated superhero film The Flash, set for release June 16.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in September, Harron said that Miller “arrived on set with a completely realized performance” for Dalíland. The director explained that Miller was first cast as the gallery assistant but had to change roles due to scheduling clashes with their part in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.