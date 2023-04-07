Harry, Meghan ‘furious’ they aren’t allowed to join Charles on Palace balcony at Coronation

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be “absolutely furious” that they will not be allowed to join King Charles at the Buckingham Palace balcony in case they come to the Coronation.



Amid reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will soon announce whether or not they will fly to UK for the historic occasion, it is being claimed that they are upset none of their demands have been met yet.

In a conversation with Sky News Australia, Royal biographer Angela Levin said that the California-based royal couple may decline the invitation because of the balcony snub.

"They have made demands about standing on the balcony,” she said. “On the one hand they've said they want such an intimate family moment - believe that and you'll believe anything - and on the other hand they demand that they are on there with their children, and also that they want an apology first."

"So none of that has worked. The authority and the kindness from them, nobody is interested in. So they won't be there. I expect they are absolutely furious,” the expert added.

According to Express.co.uk, Harry is most likely to attend his father’s coronation but there are no reports if Meghan will attend the ceremony or not.