Saturday Apr 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Palace sends coronation invitations to community and charity representatives

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Palace sends coronation invitations to community and charity representatives

Over 850 community and charity representatives from across the United Kingdom have been invited to enjoy the Coronation Service from Westminster Abbey, said a statement issued by the Buckingham Palace.

The king's coronation will be held on May 6th, 2023. Charles became the king after his mother Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 95 in September last year.

The palace issued the details of community and charity representatives who would witness the Coronation Service in a statement on Saturday.

Check out the full statement below: 

Palace sends coronation invitations to community and charity representatives


Palace sends coronation invitations to community and charity representatives


