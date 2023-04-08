 
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
Gordon Ramsay shares why Adele scared him during her Las Vegas show

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay, may have performed scary, daredevil stunts, but he has never been more afraid than to watch Adele walk over to him with a mic.

In an interview with British GQ, published Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, the Michelin-starred chef admitted he was terrified when the Easy On Me singer spotted him in the crowd at her Las Vegas show in February, 2023.

“Fear is different, because you’re weathered by experience,” said Ramsay. “Now, I’ll jump out of a helicopter in Guyana. Have sharks the size of Range Rovers over my head in Tasmania. These are the bootcamps I put myself in. And the good thing about sh**ting yourself in a wetsuit? Nothing comes out.”

He added, “Still, I’m not sure it’s as scary as watching Adele in Vegas and thinking she’s walking over to hand me the mic. Luckily, she just gave me a kiss instead.”

Last month, the chef shared the sweet moment with the Grammy-winning singer in an Instagram video during her residency at Caesars Palace.

“Hello….it’s an incredible show by @adele tonight ! Stunning performance. Congrats [heart emoji],” Ramsay wrote in the caption.

The clip shows Adele smiling as she sees Ramsay in the audience. Without missing a beat while performing When We Were Young, she comes over to say hi and grabs his hand. Ramsay gives her a quick peck on the cheek before she walks away to continue the song.

