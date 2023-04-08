 
Saturday Apr 08 2023
Harry, Meghan told their coronation plans hold no relevance as palace is prepared

Saturday Apr 08, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told that their announcement regarding King Charles’ coronation is now "irrelevant" as the Palace has already prepared in case they decide to come.

Speaking to The Express, PR expert Edward Coram-James claimed the firm has been preparing for "every scenario" so the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision about their arrival won't affect their plans.

"In terms of planning, it will not make much of a difference either way,” he said. "Those myriad scenarios will have been rehearsed, drilled and known by rote.”

"The Sussexes could give the Palace their answer three minutes before the ceremony and the Palace would be able to simply say, okay ‘Plan B’ or ‘Plan C,’ and plan B or Plan C would be executed seamlessly,” Coram-James added.

The PR expert continued: "No matter what decision the Royals have come to regarding how to handle any potential fallout from a show or a no show, they will be very well prepared for it already, so when the answer does come is relatively irrelevant."

According to some reports, the Suits alum will likely snub the historic ceremony and will stay in US with her children while Harry will fly solo to attend the event.

A public announcement about their decision is also expected within a few days.

