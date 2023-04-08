Why King Charles, Prince William snubbed Meghan Markle’s video call in 2020?

 
King Charles and his eldest son Prince William had allegedly snubbed Meghan Markle’s crucial video call back in January 2020.

The Express UK, quoting Robert Jobson’s new book Our King, reported the royals snubbed Meghan’s video call over fears she would not be alone.

The author writes in the book, "There was a suggestion that Meghan should join Charles, William and Harry via video link from Canada, but the Queen ruled that her attendance in any form was ‘not necessary’ as Harry would represent her.

"It was also felt that a video link wouldn’t be secure, as Charles and William wouldn’t be able to tell if the meeting was being recorded or if Meghan had anyone else listening in as they spoke."

The latest claims are made nearly a month ahead of King Charles coronation in May, and the California-based royal couple are set to reveal whether they will attend the historic event or not.

