'Euphoria' season 3 will reportedly have a five-year time jump

The third season of the popular HBO series Euphoria will reportedly have a five-year time jump. Additionally, the filming for the next season will start in June.

The Executive Vice President of HBO programming, Francesca Orsi gave a statement on the renewal last year, saying:

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honoured to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."

The series did face significant controversy during the run of its second season and afterwards as well, with one of the main cast members Barbie Ferreira choosing to leave the series citing a lack of direction for her character.