time Saturday Apr 08 2023
Blackpink’s Jisoo becomes first female K-pop soloist to debut in Top 40 of UK Charts

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

She is also the second female K-pop artist to rank in the chart after her bandmate Rosé
K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo is now the first female K-pop solo artist to enter the Top 40 of the UK Charts. She made her solo debut on March 31st with the single album Me.

The UK Official Charts announced on April 7th that Jisoo has debuted in the top 40 of the UK Singles chart at No. 38. This chart ranks the most popular songs in the United Kingdom.

Not only is she the first female Korean soloist to do so, but she is also the second female K-pop artist to rank in the chart after her bandmate Rosé who made history by debuting at No. 42 with her solo On The Ground in 2021.

