Saturday Apr 08 2023
Britney Spears is 'shy and introverted,' says director Fenton Bailey

Saturday Apr 08, 2023

Britney Spears has received support from her former documentary director Fenton Bailey amid fans’ theories that she’s struggling with her life.

Fenton, during his appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Friday, opened up his experience with Spears while directing the 2013 documentary I Am Britney Jean.

“She’s really not this kind of … We think that, you know, because of ‘Oops!…I Did It Again’ or ‘[I’m a] Slave 4 U,’ we think she’s just, like, this charged up sex strumpet,” he told host Andy Cohen.

“That’s not who she is," he elaborated. "On the stage she is, but in real life, she's shy, very introverted. And as she has kept on saying, 'I'm just a normal, boring person.'"

Fenton further added, “I didn’t think while we were making that documentary that she was being constrained against her will, I didn’t get that.”

“I got the impression that Larry Rudolph, her manager, and Adam Leber and her dad were also on her side, and that working was really good for her.”

Spears got freed from her conservatorship in late 2021. She got married to her longtime love Sam Asghari.

The Criminal crooner returned to music world with her highest charting single Hold Me Closer, her comeback collab with Elton John.

