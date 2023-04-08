 
time Saturday Apr 08 2023
Web Desk

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' fans point out last-minute song swap

time Saturday Apr 08, 2023

'Super Mario Bros. Movie' fans point out last-minute song swap

The Super Mario Bros. Movie fans expressed annoyance when one of the film's original tracks was cut to place A-ha's Take On Me in.

On Twitter, a user pointed out that the movie Drivin' Me Bananas was completely sidelined.

Following, a Twitter user edited the movie's driving scene which previously put the song by Take On Me.

"It had to have been a last-minute decision, this track was literally tailor made FOR this scene there was NO reason to replace it with 'Take On Me' when they had a way better-fit track made," the user added.

Other fans also joined the chorus, slamming the Mario movie's dependence on licensed tracks over its song, "lazy."

"It's completely unnecessary when Mario has so many amazing tracks to sample, it's needlessly distracting from the tone, and it's just stupidly derivative cuz they use songs used in famous movies first," another added. 


