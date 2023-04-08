 
Jennifer Garner reveals how she feels reading stories about relationship with ex Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner has revealed how she feels on stories about her and ex-husband Ben Affleck's relationship.

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018 and now co-parent their three children, but the charming actress has revealed she completely dodges stories about him.

The 50-year-old actress said that she works "really hard" to not engage with any media coverage about the former couple, even though the pair have continued to be friends since splitting.

Garner says even if it is a positive story, she tends to try to avoid any media coverage as she prefers keeping her personal life private.

Jennifer, in the latest issue of Stellar Magazine, said: "I really work hard not to see either of us in the press. It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us. I just try to forget that I'm out there in any way and the same with anyone I love. I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme."

After being asked if she has seen any memes about her ex-husband, she then joked: "Although I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"

Garner has now been in a serious relationship with her businessman boyfriend John Miller since 2018. Meanwhile Affleck has married Jennifer Lopez after rekindled their decades-old romance last year.

