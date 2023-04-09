 
Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' hits a new milestone in global music 2023

Miley Cyrus hit a big milestone with her hot single for the year, Flowers.

Per Variety, a new study by music sales data resource Luminate revealed that global music streams hit the one trillion milestone on March 31st, 2023 — thanks to Cyrus’ chart-topping hit making up 1.16 billion of those streams.

The single comes from Cyrus’ latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, which was released on January 12th, this year. Following its release, Flowers reigned at the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks since its chart debut on January 28, though now it sits at the second spot.

The track also became the most-streamed song in a single week in Spotify history, as confirmed in a press release from the singer’s record label.

Ever since the song dropped, fans have picked it apart for containing references to the singer’s long-term relationship with ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.

Liam and Miley first hit it off on the set of their movie, The Last Song, back in 2009, and they wound up staying together — albeit on and off — for a decade.

The most notable hint was that the song was released on January 13th, 2023, which also happens to be Hemsworth’s birthday.

The opening lyrics allude to the multimillion-dollar Malibu home she shared with Hemsworth being destroyed in a 2018 wildfire while also detailing how their relationship crumbled over time.

In other reports, some fans have speculated that the song points to a secret relationship Hemsworth had with his co-star Jennifer Lawrence. 

