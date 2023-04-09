James Corden to leave 'The Late Late Show' after eight years

James Corden is stepping away from hosting The Late Late Show at the end of April. The comedian is shifting his focus on acting career.



Corden will however be going out with a bang, after hosting several Hollywood bigwigs in the final three weeks at the helm of the show.

The upcoming episodes of The Late Late Show will feature Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Allison Janney, the Kardashian family, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone.

There are also three more “Carpool Karaoke” segments in store, including one with K-pop superstars Blackpink.

Allison Janney is expected to appear in the last several episodes. The Oscar-winner holds the record for most appearances on “The Late Late Show” with 15 episodes to her name.

Corden replaced Craig Ferguson on the show in 2015 as part of a larger revamp of CBS’ late-night lineup following the retirement of David Letterman.

Corden will receive a primetime farewell when “The Last Last Late Late Show with James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special” airs on April 27 at 10 p.m. on CBS. The final episode will air in its usual 12:37 p.m. slot that night.