 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles may support ‘staged abdication’ after 10 years: report

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

King Charles may support ‘staged abdication’ after 10 years
King Charles may support ‘staged abdication’ after 10 years

King Charles, who is preparing for his official coronation next month, might support a ‘staged abdication’ to function as a ‘King Father’ after his eldest son Prince William ascends the throne.

The Daily Mail, citing insiders, reported King Charles has a ‘ten-year plan’ and the monarch is working on the assumption he can expect a decade of reasonable health.

The source said King Charles, who waited so long to reach the throne, aspires to be a high-profile, high-impact monarch in Britain and abroad.

The publication further reported there is a tension between the old monarchy traditions and the issues of the day.

The key to King Charles success will be the balance of traditional values and his ambition.

Meanwhile, the report also quoted Sir Vernon Bogdanor, Professor of Government at King’s College London, as saying “As Prince of Wales, Charles pioneered the public service monarchy.

“He appreciated that monarchy could not survive just by being seen. It also had to be seen to be contributing to society.”

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ hits a new milestone in global music 2023

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ hits a new milestone in global music 2023
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ composer talks on creating film's score

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ composer talks on creating film's score
'The Bodyguard' musical halted after organizers eject singalong fans

'The Bodyguard' musical halted after organizers eject singalong fans

Caroline Manzo says she will 'never' return back to 'The Real Housewives'

Caroline Manzo says she will 'never' return back to 'The Real Housewives'
Jonas Brothers gear up for full discography at Yankee Stadium: 'a-17hour show'

Jonas Brothers gear up for full discography at Yankee Stadium: 'a-17hour show'
Four million people react to Blake Lively's latest pictures

Four million people react to Blake Lively's latest pictures

Dispute erupts between King Charles and Church leaders over coronation ceremony

Dispute erupts between King Charles and Church leaders over coronation ceremony

Damning report on Queen and King Charles likely to put royals in a tight spot

Damning report on Queen and King Charles likely to put royals in a tight spot

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn 'split' after spending six years together

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn 'split' after spending six years together
Royals are responding to Harry's memoir through new book?

Royals are responding to Harry's memoir through new book?

Chris Pratt says 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' director asked him to change accent

Chris Pratt says 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' director asked him to change accent
Prince Harry 'infuriated' over King Charles snub to Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'infuriated' over King Charles snub to Meghan Markle