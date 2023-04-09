 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'

By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in The Little Mermaid
Melissa McCarthy details what inspired her portrayal of Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid'  

Melissa McCarthy had the opportunity to let out the ‘drag queen in her’ for The Little Mermaid. The actress plays the infamous sea villain Ursula in the film.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly Melissa McCarthy explained that her approach to playing the famous villainess was formed by her lifelong interest in drag as an art form.

“She’s the villain, but there’s such an edge to her,” McCarthy said of Ursula.

“She’s been put in this lair. It’s like she’s had too many martinis alone. Her friends are eels. That is a woman who has seen it, been in it, dug her way back out. All my references are terrible, but I kept thinking, ‘Many a Pall Mall has this woman had.'”

“There’s a drag queen that lives in me,” McCarthy said. “I’m always right on the verge of going full-time with her… To keep the humor and the sadness and the edginess to Ursula is everything I want in a character — and frankly, everything I want in a drag queen.”

In addition to McCarthy, The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Javier Bardem, Daveed Diggs, and Jonah Hauer-King. The film’s official synopsis reads:

“‘The Little Mermaid’ is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.”

More From Entertainment:

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy romantic date in Tokyo

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham enjoy romantic date in Tokyo
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough to star in Sarah Ferguson’s film

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough to star in Sarah Ferguson’s film
Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'

Kris Jenner marks Easter Weekend with family throwbacks, 'always matching'
Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Prince William after he ‘defied her wishes’ video

Queen Elizabeth reprimanded Prince William after he ‘defied her wishes’
US singer Bette Midler set to perform at King Charles coronation: report

US singer Bette Midler set to perform at King Charles coronation: report
Prince William dons gift from Diana during appearance with son George video

Prince William dons gift from Diana during appearance with son George
'What a privilege to have him', 'Ahsoka' director lauds David Tennant

'What a privilege to have him', 'Ahsoka' director lauds David Tennant
King Charles may support ‘staged abdication’ after 10 years: report

King Charles may support ‘staged abdication’ after 10 years: report
King Charles ditches one more royal tradition ahead of Coronation video

King Charles ditches one more royal tradition ahead of Coronation
Kate Middleton and Prince William once broke important rule during Easter video

Kate Middleton and Prince William once broke important rule during Easter
James Corden to leave 'The Late Late Show' after eight years

James Corden to leave 'The Late Late Show' after eight years
Prince William and son Prince George’s ‘identical’ body language laid bare video

Prince William and son Prince George’s ‘identical’ body language laid bare