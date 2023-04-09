Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough to star in Sarah Ferguson’s film

Riley Keough to star in Sarah Ferguson’s film

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly producing a film about her life.



According to a report by Mirror, Sarah’s film will be produced under the banner of her movie company Vestapol Films, she founded last year.

The report further discloses that Riley Keough, daughter of Sarah’s close friend late Lisa Marie Presley, will star in the film.

Riley is currently starring on Amazon Prime's Daisy Jones and the Six.

The Mirror, cited the source as saying, “Shortly before Lisa’s death, she spoke to the Duchess about the idea of collaborating with Riley on a movie, perhaps based on the Duchess’s novels or her own life story.

“The Duchess is determined to be there for Lisa Marie’s children and support them in any way she can.”

It comes after reports Sarah Ferguson has reached out to Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough to end their legal battle over Marie’s multi-million dollar estate.