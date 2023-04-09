Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor wraps up shoot for their yet-untitled film: See poster

Shahid and Kriti's romantic drama is produced under the banner of Maddock Films

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon has just wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming romantic drama film that is yet-untitled.

The film is produced under the banner of Dinesh Vijan's production house Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The official twitter handle of Maddock Films shared the news of the production wrap of the film. They also unvieled the first poster featuring Kriti and Shahid.

The caption on the post read: "An impossible love story! announce the wrap of their untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!”

Written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the yet-to-be-titled film is prodeced by Laxman Utekar and Jyoti Deshpande. It is set to hit threatres by this October.

Besides Kapoor and Sanon, the also stars veteran actors Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in significant roles, reports Indiatoday.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has started shooting for her upcoming Rhea Kapoor film The Crew alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in his debut Amazon Prime series Farzi that became a massive hit in the OTT world.