Doja Cat announces major change in her upcoming music

She also added that the direction of her new music will only consist of rap

American artist Doja Cat announced on her social media page that her upcoming music will see a major change. She took to Twitter to share a screenshot of some of her demo songs including tracks like Agora Hills and Balut.

She replied to her fans on the tweet, revealing that she has around 15 demo tracks right now, which means that around 10 of them will make it into her upcoming album. She also added that the direction of her new music will only consist of rap.

“No more pop. Pop isn’t exciting to me anymore. I don’t wanna make it,” she added.

She also claimed that she agrees with some of the criticism her earlier music has received, with some allegedly saying that her raps were “corny and mid.”

“I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything, I just enjoy making music. But I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t [make rap music] so I will.”