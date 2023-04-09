Harry Styles’ mother believes his ‘authenticity’ brought him all the success

 
time Sunday Apr 09 2023
By
Web Desk

time Sunday Apr 09, 2023

Harry Styles continues to make thousands of music lovers groove to his tunes and his mother is proud of her son’s worldwide fame.

Style’s mom Anne Twist, 55, reflected on her Grammy-winning son’s global fame in a rare interview. She began quoting her son, “He said, “Mums don’t always know,” but I always thought he had something.”

In conversation with Mail Online, Anne, who welcomed Styles, 29 and his sister Gemma Styles, 32, with husband Des Styles, admitted she doesn’t make too much of a fuss about her son’s celebrity status.

However, she takes full of pride for his achievements. “He’s just the same as he has always been,” she said.

“As a very little boy, he was very much like he is now, just a smaller version.” Anne revealed she is also equally proud of both of her children, for the As It Was singer winning Brit Awards as well as Gemma fronting a podcast and speaking about mental health with her nine million Instagram followers.

“They’re both really hard-working, they’ve got good morals and they’re really kind people. I know it sounds like a dreadful cliché but as long as they’re happy, that’s the most important thing.”

On Styles’ success, particularly with his solo music, Anne reckons it’s because he’s “authentic to himself” and “takes influences from what he feels, what he’s listened to, what he likes.”

“He’s not thinking, “Right, I need to make this song for this particular demographic.” He does what feels right to him – and it seems to be universally appreciated.” 

