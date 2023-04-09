 
Sunday Apr 09 2023
Meghan Markle’s B-list seat ‘to be paid’ with ‘cold-shouldering’

Sunday Apr 09, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly facing a major tradeoff which involves “stomaching monumental cold-shouldering” for simply “a B-list part in proceedings.”

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser issued these revelations.

According to the New Zealand Herald she warned, “Being spurned by your brother, sister-in-law and pretty much everyone aside from an inconsequential cousin or two, with every moment caught on camera for our home-viewing delectation, sounds about as enjoyable as going to one of the Duchess of York’s book readings.”

“Even if they can stomach the monumental cold-shouldering, they then face having to accept a B-list part in proceedings.”

“Their son Archie, who will turn 4 on the day, has not been invited, even though Charles as a wee lad was that age when he fidgeted and yawned his way through Her late Majesty’s coronation in 1953.”

