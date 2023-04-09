 
BTS’ Suga unveils promotion schedule for upcoming album

It is the third instalment in his Agust D series which will be released on April 21st
K-pop group BTS’ Suga revealed the promotion schedule for his new album named D-Day. It is the third instalment in his Agust D series which will be released on April 21st.

The lead-up to the album will include several concept photos, a glitch film, a poster for his documentary, a teaser for the main track’s music video, and then the album itself. The comeback will be followed by the global release of his documentary, a dance practice video, a live clip for the main track followed by the music video for his follow-up song.

His documentary which will be named SUGA: Road To D-Day will follow the rapper as he goes on a road trip across several cities and will also show the process of producing his album. 

