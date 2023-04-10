 
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate first wedding anniversary in style

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz celebrate first wedding anniversary in style

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife marked their first wedding anniversary with adorable tributes to each other.

Victoria Beckham and David's son thrilled his wife Nicola Peltz's with his gushing post to mark their first wedding anniversary on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Brooklyn shared an adorable photo of the happy couple, showing him dipping his wife to take her breath away with his romantic gesture, captioning: "I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning."

He penned a touching tribute that read: "1 year ago today I married my best friend xx I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife. You are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning."

He continued: "Here's to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much," adding: "Here's to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young."

Nicola could not control her emotions and abruptly reacted to the heartwarming post, saying: "I love you soooo much!! This is so cute!!! I love being your wife."

Victoria' son and and Claudia Peltz's daughter, who are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Japan, got married on 9 April 2022 in a lavish star-studded ceremony held at the actress' parents oceanside Palm Beach estate.

