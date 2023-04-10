 
Monday Apr 10 2023
Kim Kardashian highlights Donald Trump's order in favour of a 'broken man'

Kim Kardashian raised her voice against what she thinks the injustice being meted out to a man whose sentence was commuted by former president Donald Trump.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the reality TV star shared a news article that said that the Justice Department is going to prosecute Philip Esformes despite the fact that the former administration had commuted his sentence.

According to the report, Esformes walked out of the prison in December 2020 after he had spent four and half years behind bars.

The report said that Trump gave him a chance to rebuild his life after paying a debt to the country.


Kim Kardashian's Instagram post came just days after Trump was indicted by a New York court.

Her post is likely to help Trump improve his image.

