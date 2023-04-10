 
time Monday Apr 10 2023
MAMuhammad Anis

Cabinet to refer election funds issue to Parliament as SC deadline draws near

MAMuhammad Anis

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a cabinet meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday in this undated photo. — PID/File
  • Joint session of parliament will be held today at 4pm.
  • Cabinet directs finance minister to prepare summary.
  • PM Shehbaz observes president behaving like a worker of PTI.

ISLAMABAD: With the deadline to release funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ending today, the federal cabinet has decided to refer the matter to the Parliament.

The cabinet meeting on Sunday, which lasted two hours under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, observed that the Parliament was supreme and whatever decision it would make, would be acceptable.

The cabinet discussed in detail the Supreme Court's April 4 verdict on the release of Rs21 billion to the electoral body by April 10 (today).

The statement said the cabinet, while deciding to refer the issue to the Parliament, also kept in view the National Assembly’s resolution of April 6. 

Through the resolution, the House asked the government not to implement the decision taken by the three-member, which ordered the ECP to hold the Punjab Assembly elections on May 14, terming the same unconstitutional and against the law.

Instead, the National Assembly, through the resolution, maintained the majority decision taken by four judges would be acceptable.

The federal cabinet Sunday directed the finance minister — who has postponed his trip to the US — to prepare a summary for the release of elections funds for the guidance of the Parliament.

A special meeting of the federal cabinet will be held again today where the summary would be discussed and then taken up by the Parliament.

During the meeting, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar briefed the cabinet on all the legal and constitutional aspects of the Supreme Court directives and the release of funds to the ECP.

“The future plan of action will be decided tomorrow,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the joint session of Parliament is to be held today (Monday) at 4pm and is likely to take up the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, 2023 that was returned by President Arif Alvi without signing it.

The cabinet also discussed the president’s conduct and was of the unanimous view that he was not doing justice to his constitutional position. 

The prime minister observed that the president was behaving like a worker of PTI and was serving the party’s interests.

