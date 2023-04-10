David Lynch gushes over Quentin Tarantino's THIS film

David Lynch is all praise of Quentin Tarantino's recent film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, in 2019.

In the current issue of Cahiers du Cinema, the Twin Peaks director has gushed over how good a “revenge movie” the film is.

"Tarantino’s [Once Upon A Time in Hollywood] shows how real life events could have turned out very differently. It’s a hell of a good revenge movie, done in feel good fashion," the filmmaker added.

Previously, the NME penned a glowing review of the film, “It would be wrong to declare OUAT…IH to be quite so perfectly formed as Pulp Fiction, but there is no doubt that this is his most well-rounded and satisfying work since. The adrenaline rush of the final third resembles all that is special about Tarantino – audacious, brazen and impossibly thrilling.

In fact, it is the sort of conclusion designed to energise even the most fatigued, jaded and weary of watchers and leave them in a giddy heap. If this truly is his penultimate film before his mooted retirement then the signs are that he intends to go out with a thunderous bang.”