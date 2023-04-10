 
entertainment
time Monday Apr 10 2023
Web Desk

Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Jack Black drops video for ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ song Peaches

Jack Black‘s just dropped a music video for The Super Mario Bros. Movie ballad peaches.

Black is all gussied up and seated at a peach piano in a peach room, in the video where he chants an ode to Princess Peach in the colorful snippet. A framed photo of Peach sits atop his piano, along with a bowl of peaches.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a 2023 computer-animated adventure feature based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise. The movie opened in theatres April 5, 2023.

In the movie, plumber brothers Mario and Luigi are sucked into a magical portal where they meet iconic characters Princess Peach played by Taylor-Joy, Bowser played by Black, Toad played by Key, and Donkey Kong played by Seth Rogan.

Mario, with the help of Princess Peach and Toad, try to stop Bowser from taking over the world and save Luigi.

Black is the voice of Bowser in Illumination and Universal’s Nintendo video game adaptation, which hit movie theaters this weekend smashing its opening projections.

The music video for “Peaches” was directed by Cole Bennett, who revealed that Black’s suit was inspired by both Bowser and Elton John.


