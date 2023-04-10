 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
time Monday Apr 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Dharmendra expresses feelings on working with 'Shahid and other co-stars'

By
Web Desk

time Monday Apr 10, 2023

Dharmendra becomes part of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanons upcoming yet-untitled film
Dharmendra becomes part of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming yet-untitled film

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor has joined hands for the first time ever for a film that is also going to feature legendary actor Dharmendra.

Yesterday, makers Maddock Films dropped the first poster of the upcoming romantic drama. 

Today, Dharmendra shared some happy pictures with Shahid and Kriti. The snaps he shared are absolutely adorable and puts a smile on ones face for sure.

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor added a picture with Kapoor. The young and the veteran actor could be seen sharing a unique moment together while flashing their billion dollar smiles. "Friends, A good fun to work with Shahid and other co-stars", the caption read.

The other picture featured him with Sanon. Both flashed their precious smiles while posing for the camera. He captioned the picture: "Maddock Films. Extremely happy to know the date of release. Good Luck. to the whole unit of MADDOCK FILMS.”

The Bhediya actress dropped a respectable comment on the post, wrote: "You are the best sir!"

As per Pinkvilla, Dharmendra's posts immediately garnered attention on the internet and made fans teary eyed. One the fans expressed his excitement after watching the happy images, wrote: " “much love @aapkadharam @shahidkapoor @kritisanon excellent concept excited to see u all together creating magic in October.”

More From Showbiz:

Khushi Kapoor enjoys Atif Aslam's concert with friend Orhan Awatramani in Dubai

Khushi Kapoor enjoys Atif Aslam's concert with friend Orhan Awatramani in Dubai
Hema Malini speaks out about the lack of substantial roles for female actors in the Indian film industry

Hema Malini speaks out about the lack of substantial roles for female actors in the Indian film industry
Salman Khan's Song 'Seeti Maar' Accused of Degrading South Indian Culture by Former Cricketer

Salman Khan's Song 'Seeti Maar' Accused of Degrading South Indian Culture by Former Cricketer
Kangana Ranaut's Romantic Couplets on Instagram Leave Fans Guessing about her Mystery Man

Kangana Ranaut's Romantic Couplets on Instagram Leave Fans Guessing about her Mystery Man
Jehangir, Taimur, Inaaya turn into little bunnies for Easter

Jehangir, Taimur, Inaaya turn into little bunnies for Easter

I'm allowed my own introspection: Ushna Shah

I'm allowed my own introspection: Ushna Shah
Salman Khan draws flak from ex-cricketer for 'Yentamma'

Salman Khan draws flak from ex-cricketer for 'Yentamma'
Hema Malini decries lack of 'woman-centric' roles on OTT

Hema Malini decries lack of 'woman-centric' roles on OTT

Raveena Tandon names career-changing films

Raveena Tandon names career-changing films
Alia Bhatt writes review after watching Rani's 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'

Alia Bhatt writes review after watching Rani's 'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'
Allu Arjun has a private Instagram account: Details inside

Allu Arjun has a private Instagram account: Details inside
Allu Arjun thanks fans with folded hands for lovely 'birthday wishes': See post

Allu Arjun thanks fans with folded hands for lovely 'birthday wishes': See post