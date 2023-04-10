Dharmendra expresses feelings on working with 'Shahid and other co-stars'

Dharmendra becomes part of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming yet-untitled film

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor has joined hands for the first time ever for a film that is also going to feature legendary actor Dharmendra.

Yesterday, makers Maddock Films dropped the first poster of the upcoming romantic drama.

Today, Dharmendra shared some happy pictures with Shahid and Kriti. The snaps he shared are absolutely adorable and puts a smile on ones face for sure.

The Yamla Pagla Deewana actor added a picture with Kapoor. The young and the veteran actor could be seen sharing a unique moment together while flashing their billion dollar smiles. "Friends, A good fun to work with Shahid and other co-stars", the caption read.

The other picture featured him with Sanon. Both flashed their precious smiles while posing for the camera. He captioned the picture: "Maddock Films. Extremely happy to know the date of release. Good Luck. to the whole unit of MADDOCK FILMS.”

The Bhediya actress dropped a respectable comment on the post, wrote: "You are the best sir!"



As per Pinkvilla, Dharmendra's posts immediately garnered attention on the internet and made fans teary eyed. One the fans expressed his excitement after watching the happy images, wrote: " “much love @aapkadharam @shahidkapoor @kritisanon excellent concept excited to see u all together creating magic in October.”