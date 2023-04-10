Jack Black wants Pedro Pascal as Wario in ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ follow-up

Jack Black has some opinions about who should be cast as Wario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel and he is suggesting Pedro Pascal.



Black voices Bowser in the animated movie and while his return is not yet confirmed he would want The Mandalorian star to voice Mario’s archenemy.

“It’s not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing,” Black told Game Spot.

Black continued, “You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario.”

The voice actors included Chris Pratt voiced Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Charles Martinet as Mario’s Dad, Khary Payton as Penguin King and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a 2023 computer-animated adventure feature based on Nintendo's Mario video game franchise. The movie opened in theatres April 5, 2023.