 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘swore’ at King Charles while arguing over money: DETAILS

By
Web Desk

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

file footage

Prince Harry allegedly ‘swore’ at King Charles while arguing for money over phone calls, a royal author has claimed in a new explosive book.

Noted royal author Robert Jobson, in his latest book titled Our King: Charles III, explored the deteriorating relationship between Charles and his son Prince Harry, and claimed that the monarch was left worn out by Harry’s demands for money despite leaving the royal family.

As per Jobson, Prince Harry remained in close contact with the late Queen Elizabeth, who herself was ‘troubled’ by his complains and told him to contact his father, then Prince Charles, instead.

“Her Majesty found Prince Harry's calls quite difficult and wearisome. She didn't want to interfere in the father/son relationship and would urge him to speak to his father,” Jobson wrote in his book.

The author further claimed: “Prince Charles simply stopped taking Harry's calls after his son swore at him and repeatedly asked for funds.

"When the Queen asked Charles why he hadn't given in, he told her that he wasn't a bank,” Jobson also revealed.

Jobson, however, also assured that while Charles was taken aback by his son’s words, he continues to harbour ‘enduring love for his son’, and that he “fights the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s corner in conversations with aides.” 

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston's hilarious stunt will leave you in fits

Jennifer Aniston's hilarious stunt will leave you in fits

Real reason behind Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn’s split revealed: READ video

Real reason behind Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn’s split revealed: READ
King Charles, Prince William cut all ties with Harry and Meghan? video

King Charles, Prince William cut all ties with Harry and Meghan?

Prince Harry realised Britain 'shocked' Chelsy Davy with pap culture video

Prince Harry realised Britain 'shocked' Chelsy Davy with pap culture
Charity worker reacts to King Charles gesture

Charity worker reacts to King Charles gesture
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to remain friends even after 'split'

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn to remain friends even after 'split'
Sandra Bullock recalls she turns down superhero role due to her son

Sandra Bullock recalls she turns down superhero role due to her son
Blake Lively’s trainer Don Saladino shares valuable tips to get into shape

Blake Lively’s trainer Don Saladino shares valuable tips to get into shape
Kim Kardashian to stun in new season of 'American Horror Story' with Emma Roberts video

Kim Kardashian to stun in new season of 'American Horror Story' with Emma Roberts
Judy Gold says comedians are in really ‘precarious situation’: Here’s why

Judy Gold says comedians are in really ‘precarious situation’: Here’s why
Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle with her fashion rules? video

Kate Middleton teases Meghan Markle with her fashion rules?
Eminem discusses his favourite song out many hit tracks: Find out

Eminem discusses his favourite song out many hit tracks: Find out