Sania Mirza shows flawless style in new Instagram pictures

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Former tennis star Sania Mirza brightened the Instagram feeds of her fans and followers by sharing a thread of her vibrant photographs in a two-piece suit.

The 36-year-old athlete looked picture perfect wearing a summer blue two-piece suit with a white shirt in Mumbai, India.

Sania sported a formal look in a waistcoat, white shirt and loose trousers and paired them with white heels.

"Powering through in my power suit with no sleep," wrote Sania in her Instagram post.

The mom-of-one completed her look with minimal earrings and a white beaded bracelet with a wristwatch. She wore smokey-eyed makeup with a dark red lipstick shade and tied her hair into a slick bun.

Recently, Sania Mirza won the Super Glam Sports Star Of The Year Award at the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards that took place in Mumbai.

"Thank you for the award @pinkvilla and the fab evening," she had written.



The sports star looked gorgeous in a golden sequined bodycon dress.