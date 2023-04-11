 
time Tuesday Apr 11 2023
K-pop idol Ravi apologizes for involvement in military corruption

time Tuesday Apr 11, 2023

Following his removal, Ravi released a statement apologizing for his actions
K-pop artist Ravi has come out with an apology after his involvement in military corruption. He has also officially departed from his group VIXX, his agency Jellyfish Entertainment confirmed in a statement.

“Hello. This is Jellyfish Entertainment.

We sincerely thank the fans who support VIXX, and we inform you of member Ravi’s departure from VIXX.

After careful discussion between Ravi and the agency, it was decided that he will leave the team as of today.

We deeply apologize for causing trouble to the fans who support VIXX.”

Following his removal, Ravi released a statement apologizing for his actions: 

“Hello, this is Ravi.

First of all, I apologize to everyone who has been harmed and hurt by what I did wrong.

In the past, I was assigned to public service due to an illness I had, and I was postponing my service for my activities when I reached the point where it was difficult to postpone my service any further.

I was the only artist in the company generating profits, and the implementation dates for the contracts that were signed before COVID-19 were being postponed without certainty, so with the burden of contract cancellation charges, I was desperate to delay my military service.

With desperation, I made a foolish decision, and when my worries about the company and the contract issues were resolved, I voluntarily registered for public service and was carrying out my service since October of last year.

I would like to sincerely apologize to the epilepsy patients and their families who must have been hurt by this self-justified wrong decision I made in this process along with everyone required to serve who is diligently carrying out their duty even at this moment.”

